We all know Nationals slugger Bryce Harper has a cannon for an arm, and the Rangers learned that lesson in Saturday’s game.

With the game tied at 3-3, and two men on, Texas probably figured they were going to take the lead after a clutch single to left in the top of the ninth inning.

But unfortunately for them, it was Harper who picked the ball up, and then threw a 98.2 mph dime — which traveled over 250 feet — to home plate for the out.