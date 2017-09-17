There are high expectations for Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, who appears to be turning a corner and entering his breakout season in the league.

Dupree racked up 4 sacks in his rookie season, and 4.5 last year, and many expect him to go well over that number this season.

He recorded his first sack of the year against the Vikings on Sunday, and did so in a big way. Dupree came flying off the edge, blew by OT Mike Remmers and then brought Case Keenum down.

Dupree celebrated with a few pumps for his sack dance.

Exciting stuff.