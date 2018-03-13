Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have openly stated that losing could be in his team’s best interest, but the players haven’t been blatantly throwing games.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have been doing exactly that in matchups that have been close in the fourth quarter.

There have been a number of late-game gaffes in games this season, especially in recent weeks. Sure enough, there was another one in Tuesday’s game against the Clippers.

It happened after DeAndre Jordan bricked a free throw with four minutes remaining in the game, and the ball fell right to David Nwaba. Unfortunately, he somehow mishandled one of the easiest rebounds he’ll ever get, and the ball bounced off his foot out of bounds.

The Bulls are becoming fun to watch, just for the sole purpose of trying to identify which plays could be tank-driven.