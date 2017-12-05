The Steelers pulled off a dramatic comeback win on Monday night to defeat the Bengals, battling back from a 17-0 deficit to emerge victorious.

And while the win wasn’t clean by any means — as the game featured a number of cheap shots from both teams — the Steelers managed to leave Paul Brown Stadium with a divisional win, which are always tough to come by.

Pittsburgh did lose linebacker Ryan Shazier to an injury during the game, as he was carted off and taken to a hospital. The latest update on his status is encouraging, though, as he’s believed to have suffered a spinal chord concussion, and it’s unlikely that he’ll miss much action going forward.

Still, the Steelers did whatever they could to win in Shazier’s absence, and the team was fired up after emerging victorious. Defensive end Cameron Heyward dedicated the win to Shazier on his way into the locker room, as he was heard saying the following:

“This one’s for 50!” Heyward said.

Shazier is the team’s leader on defense, and he means so much to his teammates. It’s great to hear that his injury isn’t too serious, and that he’ll be back on the field sooner than later.