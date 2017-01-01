The Chicago Bears opened up their bag of tricks against the Vikings in Week 17, and saved one of the most unique plays of the season for the team’s final game.

It ended with quarterback Matt Barkley catching a touchdown pass, which not many people would have expected. And it started with a direct snap to Jordan Howard, who then flipped the ball to Cameron Meredith.

Meredith then threw a pass to a wide-open Barkley in the end zone, and the Bears got on the scoreboard for the first time in the game, cutting the lead to 17-7.

Someone may have hit an incentive on that play.