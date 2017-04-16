Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones has arguably the strongest arm in college football right now, and he showed that when the team held its spring football game for fans.

Jones decided to engage in a friendly throwing competition, and he effortlessly uncorked a 66-yard throw, which is pretty ridiculous. As you can see, he didn’t even need to step into the throw, either.

Cardale Jones still has some juice in the ol' 12 gauge, throwing a ball 66 yards while standing flat-footed. Yeah, he won the contest. pic.twitter.com/y4lDCSCa3e — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 15, 2017

There’s a lot to like about Jones’ skill set as a quarterback, from a physical standpoint. But his mechanics need a lot of work.