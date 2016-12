Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock on Tuesday night in the Knicks’ game against the Pacers and busted out a sick move.

Melo dropped 35 points in the 118-111 win, two of which came on a wide-open jumper. The good look was created by Melo himself, though, not his teammates. He was working on Thaddeus Young just inside the three-point arc, and used a nice stepback crossover to send the Pacers forward to the floor.

That sequence of events looked like Melo in his prime.