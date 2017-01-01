Angels superstar Mike Trout hit up Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys, and he received a gift while there as well.

Trout may have grown up in New Jersey, but it’s no secret that he’s a Eagles fan. And, lucky for him, Mark Sanchez played the majority of Sunday’s game at quarterback, which was a big reason why the Eagles were able to emerge victorious, 27-13.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz found the end zone on a 20-yard pass from Carson Wentz, which gave Philadelphia the lead for the first time in the game. After he scored, Ertz tossed the ball to Wentz. The Eagles quarterback then jogged out of the end zone and handed the ball to Trout, who seemed pretty excited about his free gift.

All in all, it was a nice gesture by Wentz.