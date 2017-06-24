Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is gearing up for his sophomore season, as the team looks to surround him with more weapons to work with on the offensive side. Wentz has a lot to build on, from a productive rookie season.

But for now, he’s working on his dance moves, and showing them off to the world.

Wentz was recently at a Fergie concert, and at one point, he got up on stage with the pop icon for some dancing.

That cutoff Eagles jersey showing off his midriff was an interesting look.