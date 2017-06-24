Posted byon
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is gearing up for his sophomore season, as the team looks to surround him with more weapons to work with on the offensive side. Wentz has a lot to build on, from a productive rookie season.
But for now, he’s working on his dance moves, and showing them off to the world.
Wentz was recently at a Fergie concert, and at one point, he got up on stage with the pop icon for some dancing.
That cutoff Eagles jersey showing off his midriff was an interesting look.