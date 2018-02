Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in December, and he has been progressing in his recovery since that time.

Apparently he’s still throwing passes, which fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII saw before the game kicked off.

Carson Wentz even runs play action when he’s not playing. pic.twitter.com/7BAplG6Xmr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2018

His knee may still be an issue, as he obviously isn’t really driving off his leg, but man, he can still sling it.