Kyrie Irving is still on the Cavs roster, and when all is said and done, will likely remain there for the start of the 2017-18 season.

But don’t tell that to Cavs fans, who are already jumping the gun, big-time.

Irving requested a trade, and one particular fan will soon be requesting a new jersey, being that he set fire to this one.

Burn, No. 2, burn.

A bit premature, right?