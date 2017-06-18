A Celtics fan learned a lesson about why nothing is set in stone, and to only react after personnel moves are finalized.

Sure, the possibility of Markelle Fultz landing in Boston appeared likely to happen, but it wasn’t to be. The Celtics traded the No 1 overall pick to the Sixers, and now Fultz will be heading to Philadelphia.

The fan we mentioned above had a customized Fultz Celtics jersey made, which he now had no use for, so he set it on fire Sunday.

Seeya Markelle Fultz! Enjoy Philly ✌ pic.twitter.com/vvToEfsii5 — TitleTown Apparel™ (@WeAreTitleTown) June 18, 2017

Burnt jerseys go great with grilling, so with that said, happy Father’s Day!