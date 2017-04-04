It didn’t take Chad Johnson long to get going with his new team.

Johnson suited up for the Monterrey Fundidores for the first time, and defensive backs in the Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional clearly were not ready for him.

Ochocinco hauled in a 41-yard catch for a score during Sunday’s game, and here’s what it looked like.

It’s likely the only Mexican League game that Ochocinco will play in, so he had this to say to fans afterward.

Gracias México por siempre hacer que me sienta en casa, soy un mexicano más Los quiero mucho, son unos chingones Viva México, cabrones‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 3, 2017

Even at 39 years of age, he’s still got it.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter