Chris Paul showed off his sick handles and put Pelicans forward Jalen Jones on skates in Monday night’s game.

It happened in the third quarter, when CP3 set up shop near the top of the key, where he was met by Jones. Paul used a crossover to get Jones off balance, then quickly cut back the other way to leave his opponent in the dust. CP3 then finished off the play with a layup.

CP3 got him dancing 😳pic.twitter.com/b1iJADigYk — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 12, 2017

Jones certainly isn’t the first player to have been victimized by Paul on the court.