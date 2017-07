James Harden did all he could to recruit Chris Paul to play for the Houston Rockets, and his hard work paid off.

The Rockets acquired CP3 in a trade with the Clippers, and the two will now be suiting up to play alongside one another in the team’s backcourt.

But for now, they’re happy just playing in a pickup game together, which they recently did.

Check out some clips from the passing clinic.

CP3 and Harden putting in work in their first pickup game together 🚀 (via @youballtraining) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Can’t wait for the regular season to start up — ball is life.