The Red Sox’s newly-acquired pitcher Chris Sale played baseball at Florida Gulf Coast University, so he and a few of his new teammates hit up Thursday night’s game against Stetson.
Sale, Hanley Ramirez and Joe Kelly hit the court after the game to show off their skills — specifically, half and full-court shots.
It started with Sale swishing a half-court shot with ease.
Hanley then followed suit by doing the same thing.
But Kelly one-upped them both with this full-court raindrop!
Those shots were pretty great, but could they beat the Warriors in a 3-on-3 game? That’s the real question.