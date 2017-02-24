Quantcast
The Sports Daily
WATCH: Chris Sale, Hanley Ramirez drain full-court shots at FGCU game
February 24, 2017

The Red Sox’s newly-acquired pitcher Chris Sale played baseball at Florida Gulf Coast University, so he and a few of his new teammates hit up Thursday night’s game against Stetson.

Sale, Hanley Ramirez and Joe Kelly hit the court after the game to show off their skills — specifically, half and full-court shots.

It started with Sale swishing a half-court shot with ease.

Hanley then followed suit by doing the same thing.

But Kelly one-upped them both with this full-court raindrop!

Those shots were pretty great, but could they beat the Warriors in a 3-on-3 game? That’s the real question.