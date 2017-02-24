The Red Sox’s newly-acquired pitcher Chris Sale played baseball at Florida Gulf Coast University, so he and a few of his new teammates hit up Thursday night’s game against Stetson.

Sale, Hanley Ramirez and Joe Kelly hit the court after the game to show off their skills — specifically, half and full-court shots.

It started with Sale swishing a half-court shot with ease.

@Jared_Carrabis Chris Sale at FGCU dropping half court rain drops #GOLDBOTTLES pic.twitter.com/zA6qkxhv7e — Michael Tolvo (@mtolvo21) February 24, 2017

Hanley then followed suit by doing the same thing.

Nothing but net Had to beat #joekelly and @stephencurry30 from #waydowntown #halfcourtshot #redsoxnation @nba #preseason fun @redsox #toptenplays @sportscenter #eltrece A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

But Kelly one-upped them both with this full-court raindrop!

Think he Joekelly should have played in @nba #currywiththeshot boy!!! @davidprice14 I got #100 on Kelly @mlb @redsox #fullcourtshot #nba @sportcenter #topten A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Those shots were pretty great, but could they beat the Warriors in a 3-on-3 game? That’s the real question.