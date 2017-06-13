The current quarterback situation for the New York Jets isn’t pretty, not by any means.

And things aren’t getting better anytime soon.

Christian Hackenberg appears to be the favorite to win the job, which speaks volumes about how weak the depth chart is.

Hackenberg’s biggest issue is his accuracy, evidenced by him hitting two reporters in practice last week. If his throws are that far off target, that raises some serious red flags, even though it’s only June.

He hit another reporter in practice on Tuesday, and you can watch it happen. A simple throw on an out route and Hackenberg overthrew his receiver.

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

The Jets are tanking this season by possibly starting Hackenberg…right? They have to be.