The Joe Thomas retirement tour officially began on Monday, after he announced he was calling it quits during an afternoon press conference.

Shortly after, Thomas did what a number of athletes have been doing to get recognition — normally in the form of an ovation — from fans. He hit up the Bucks-Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Thomas, who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Cleveland (poor guy), is revered by fans in the area, as well as by LeBron James, apparently.

The two shared a warm hug on the court before the game.

Those are two big guys. Anyone else who was next to them would’ve looked like an ant in comparison.