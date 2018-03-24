Duke battled it out against Syracuse in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup, in a game that was close throughout.

The Blue Devils were one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament before it even began, and Friday’s matchup was probably a bit closer than head coach Mike Krzyzewski would have liked.

Coach K watched his team take a seven-point lead into the break, but the Orange started the second half on a 4-0 run roughly one minute in. That didn’t go over well with Coach K, who called a timeout to get his team back on track. Not only that, he removed his suit jacket and tossed it aside in disgust.

The Blue Devils responded, though, and eventually pulled off a 69-65 win.