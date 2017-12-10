Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is one of the best players at his position in NFL history, but even he couldn’t beat Mother Nature in Sunday’s snow-filled matchup against the Bills at New Era Field.

The blizzard that blanketed Western New York had a huge impact on the game, with the field covered in white powder, and snow falling throughout, which produced some great Twitter reactions.

The elements made things difficult for both teams, with the Colts mustering only 89 total yards in the first half. The team did, however, have a chance to get on the board in the second quarter, as they put together a solid 12-play drive and managed to enter the red zone. The problem was that Frank Gore was tackled for a loss on third down, and the Colts were forced to attempt a 33-yard field goal.

It didn’t go well.

Even with Vinatieri’s strong leg attempting the kick, as great as he is, he proved to be no match for Mother Nature. Vinatieri’s kick sailed wide-right, and here’s what his attempt looked like.

Good try, good effort, Adam Vinatieri pic.twitter.com/WG0NTcz0xi — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) December 10, 2017

Bills kicker Steven Hauschka, to his credit, was successful on an extra-point attempt just before halftime.