Oilers star Connor McDavid scored one of the best goals of the season so far during Thursday’s game against the Avalanche, and it’s one you’ll need to see to believe.

McDavid streaked down the middle of the ice, toward the net, when he received a pass from a teammate. He tried to tap the puck into the net, but Jonathan Bernier denied him. The save didn’t stop McDavid completely, though, as the Oilers forward managed to bat his own rebound out of the air, into the net.

It just gets better every time you watch it. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/G3npiXrP7X — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 2, 2018

It’s hard to overstate how difficult that feat was to pull off. McDavid showed great concentration and eye-hand coordination on that goal.