Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Watch Connor McDavid spin away from Blackhawks defensemen, set up sick goal (VIDEO)
Posted by on October 19, 2017

Even the entire Blackhawks defense couldn’t stop Oilers captain Connor McDavid from helping produce an equalizing goal during Thursday night’s game.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Oilers later evened the score — a few minutes before intermission.

McDavid showed just how dynamic he is, as he drew both defensemen on the play, yet still managed to use a great spin move to get some space and saucer a sick backhanded pass over to teammate Patrick Maroon.

Maroon calmly tapped it into the net, leveling the game at 1-1. But that play showed how McDavid manages to create plays like few others can, even with the entire defense focusing on him.