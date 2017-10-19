Even the entire Blackhawks defense couldn’t stop Oilers captain Connor McDavid from helping produce an equalizing goal during Thursday night’s game.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Oilers later evened the score — a few minutes before intermission.

McDavid showed just how dynamic he is, as he drew both defensemen on the play, yet still managed to use a great spin move to get some space and saucer a sick backhanded pass over to teammate Patrick Maroon.

Connor McDavid. We are not worthy pic.twitter.com/b3MPlfOveQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 20, 2017

Maroon calmly tapped it into the net, leveling the game at 1-1. But that play showed how McDavid manages to create plays like few others can, even with the entire defense focusing on him.