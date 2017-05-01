Connor McDavid represents the next generation of elite NHL players, and he does things on a routine basis that appear to be nearly unfathomable at first glance. Furthermore, he makes them look easy.

McDavid, on one particular play in Sunday night’s game against the Ducks, drew a lot of attention from the defense. Even that wasn’t enough to stop him, however.

The Oilers star stopped on a dime and used a great cutback to get some space. That’s when he ripped a sick snipe for a goal, showing that he does it all, and doesn’t even really need teammates.

Superb stop & spin move from Connor McDavid, rips it in the upper corner pic.twitter.com/PgAcF8s8AQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 1, 2017

That guy is pretty good.