Connor McDavid represents the next generation of elite NHL players, and he does things on a routine basis that appear to be nearly unfathomable at first glance. Furthermore, he makes them look easy.
McDavid, on one particular play in Sunday night’s game against the Ducks, drew a lot of attention from the defense. Even that wasn’t enough to stop him, however.
The Oilers star stopped on a dime and used a great cutback to get some space. That’s when he ripped a sick snipe for a goal, showing that he does it all, and doesn’t even really need teammates.
That guy is pretty good.