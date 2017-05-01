Quantcast
Watch Connor McDavid stop, start and snipe on ridiculous goal vs Ducks
Posted by on April 30, 2017

Connor McDavid represents the next generation of elite NHL players, and he does things on a routine basis that appear to be nearly unfathomable at first glance. Furthermore, he makes them look easy.

McDavid, on one particular play in Sunday night’s game against the Ducks, drew a lot of attention from the defense. Even that wasn’t enough to stop him, however.

The Oilers star stopped on a dime and used a great cutback to get some space. That’s when he ripped a sick snipe for a goal, showing that he does it all, and doesn’t even really need teammates.

That guy is pretty good.