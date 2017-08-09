Corey “Klubot” Kluber went the distance once again on Tuesday night, and aside from a home run on the second pitch of the game, he was as close to perfect as it gets.

Kluber gave up only three hits (one earned run) in nine innings, and struck out 11 batters. He was unfortunate to receive a no-decision due to a lack of run support, as the Indians failed to score a run until the bottom of the ninth inning, but his ERA did drop to 2.65.

It seemed coincidental that both he and Chris Sale destroyed their opposition on the same night, being that they’re the two favorites to win the Cy Young award. Regardless, Kluber got plenty of swing and misses with his offspeed stuff, and these videos show why.

Not even close on this slider.

Corey Kluber, insane 87mph Slider. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JaXuyFgz3S — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2017

Same with this one.

Corey Kluber, 85mph Slider (release/movement) pic.twitter.com/RmX1foqdFF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2017

And his two-seamer literally jumped out of his hand.

Corey Kluber, ridiculous 93mph Two Seamer Movement. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/o5XZdrFYU9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2017

Filthy.