Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones lowered the boom on Monday night, and it ended up being one of the hardest hits in the game by any player.

Jones was intent on making Andre Roberts pay for a nice return, because as soon as the Lions returner was close to picking up 20 yards, Jones lowered his shoulder and lit up his opponent on the sideline with a textbook hit.

jackjorgensen14: PUNTER OUT HERE KILLING PEOPLE ESPN Monday Night Football: Lions at Cowboys https://t.co/dzm6GgGKAt pic.twitter.com/FBJL18UnZQ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 27, 2016

Jones displayed nice form on the tackle, as it was not only a punishing hit, but perfectly legal as well.