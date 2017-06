One particular streaker got a bit creative in the way he attempted to garner his five seconds of fame during Thursday’s Giants-Brewers game.

The streaker ran onto the field at one point in the matchup, and did so without wearing any pants.

The TV feed didn’t show the idiot, but you can hear all about it.

hdsportsclips: Streaker alert Comcast Sports Network Bay Ar… MLB Baseball: Giants at Brewers https://t.co/EEcc5vHx5Q pic.twitter.com/XgmFvGLYno — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 8, 2017

That made things interesting for when security guards tackled him with authority.

Nutjob.