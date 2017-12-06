Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is built for Champions League play, and seems to come up big in UCL matches nearly every time he’s called upon.

Ronaldo scored a ridiculous goal in Wednesday’s match against Borussia Dortmund, and made it look easy. He received a pass just outside the box, and was swarmed by defenders, but it didn’t matter. Ronaldo managed to find just enough space, and with his momentum taking him backwards, he somehow managed to blast home a great finish into the corner of the net, giving his team a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute of match.

That goal helped Ronaldo set yet another record, as he became the first player to score in all six UCL group stage matches.