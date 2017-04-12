Cristiano Ronaldo is a one-man wrecking crew, and Bayern Munich learned that lesson during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match.

Real Madrid went into Allianz Arena and put an end to Bayern’s 16-game home winning streak in Champions League play, emerging with a 2-1 victory in a match that was close throughout.

The home team jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick, and had a great chance to add to it right before the end of the first half. Unfortunately, Arturo Vidal blasted a penalty over the bar, and Real was able to reset at halftime, trailing by only a goal.

And the second half was all about CR7.

Just two minutes into the second half, Ronaldo blasted home a beautiful volley to steal the momentum from the home side and silence the crowd.

Ronaldo is the only player in the world that can finish this, dont @ me pic.twitter.com/IFlMcXcmNU — 🌺 (@Zeaadology) April 12, 2017

But he wasn’t done. After Javier Martinez was sent off for receiving his second yellow card in the 61st minute, Madrid turned up the heat and put on a shooting clinic. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up huge a few times, but even he couldn’t deny Ronaldo from scoring a second time in the match, 30 minutes after his first one.

It was Ronaldo’s 100th goal in Champions League play.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 1st player to score 100 career goals in UEFA Club Competitions (97 Champions League, 2 UEFA Super Cup, 1 UCL Qualifying) pic.twitter.com/EsxenCkYGk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 12, 2017

The two will square off again at the Bernabeu next Tuesday, with Real having a huge advantage thanks to the 2-1 away win.