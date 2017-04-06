It’s not something you see every day: a baseball sticking to a catcher’s chest protector. But that’s what happened during the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game on Thursday.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was unable to throw out Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur at first base after a dropped third strike because he couldn’t find the baseball. That’s because it was stuck to his chest protector.

It miiiiight be time for Yadier Molina to schedule his next eye appointment. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/L2ITAopDHV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2017

By the time Molina realized the baseball was stuck to his chest protector, Szczur had already reached first base safely. That little mishap ended up costing the Cardinals dearly when Szczur came into score two batters later on Kyle Schwarber’s three-run home run.