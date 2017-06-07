Anthony Rizzo broke the game open in Tuesday night’s 10-2 beatdown of the Marlins, and the Cubs’ relievers broke it down in the bullpen to celebrate.

It was equivalent to when an NBA team’s bench goes nuts after a big play, and most MLB teams would not condone this expression of emotion. But then again, the Cubs have Joe Maddon as skipper, and they march to the beat of their own drum.

The dance party took place in the sixth inning of the game, when Rizzo crushed a three-run bomb to right field. And the Cubs — who are no stranger to celebrations — elected to bust out their best dance moves in the bullpen to express their joy afterward.

My favorite thing about this year's @Cubs team is the addition of the Bullpen Dance Cam #cubs #dancecam pic.twitter.com/jec31Ysev2 — Cyanne_D (@cldem) June 7, 2017

We can dance if we want to. pic.twitter.com/7RqIVjQr9L — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 7, 2017

Maybe we should all start our work day with a similar type of celebration, if we can convince our coworkers, that is.