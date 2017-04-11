The Chicago Cubs have been waiting a long time — 108 years in fact — to celebrate a title at Wrigley Field. And thanks to some inclement weather on Monday, they had to wait a bit longer.

With the Chicago weather putting a damper on their festive mood and the game delayed, the banner-raising celebration was put on hold as well.

But it eventually happened, and was quite the scene.

Your defending World Series champs. pic.twitter.com/hJLAqlG32S — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

View from the top. pic.twitter.com/WCm0VEOQpB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

All in all, it was a historic, emotion-filled night in Chicago on Monday, one that will be talked about for years to come.