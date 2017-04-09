Blazers guard Damian Lillard turned in the best game of his NBA career on Saturday night, and the timing couldn’t have been better, with the team clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Lillard dropped 59 points against the Jazz, a team known for its defense, and that’s pretty impressive. What’s even better is that at one point, he scored 22 straight points for the Blazers, as a one-man wrecking crew. The team only scored 101, so he comprised roughly 58 percent of their points.

Dame was hot from three-point range, making nine of 14 shots he attempted, and finished with an 18-of-34 shooting performance overall.

And he did it without turning the ball over once.

The fans at the Moda Center showed him some love with a nice standing ovation in the game’s final seconds.

Scoring 59 points was also a new Blazers franchise record, so Dame set more than one record on Saturday with his epic shooting performance.