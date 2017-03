West Virginia football head coach Dana Holgorsen got down and dirty during a recent practice while showing his players how to properly to do a drill.

Holgorsen illustrated how to rush and hit the passer — in this case, rush the tackling dummy — by doing the drill himself. When the dummy got the best of him, Holgo flipped over at the end onto his back.

He wasn’t happy about losing to a dummy, so he kicked the poor thing for good measure.

Gotta admit that the dummy won that round.