Dave Chappelle is known for making people laugh, in the form of stand-up comedy. It’s something that he’s always excelled in.

What he’s not known for is his ability to drain shots on the basketball court, and now we have video proof as to why.

The Timberwolves are currently renovating their home arena — Target Center — and they had some fun at Chappelle’s expense in doing so. The best way to lay bricks is to watch Chappelle lay 30 of them, literally.

This video shows him going 0-for-30 on the court on jump shots.

Welcome back to 'Sota, @DaveChapelle. Thanks to those bricks you laid back in 2013, the @TargetCenterMN Renovations are almost complete! pic.twitter.com/pSOExp8dsW — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 24, 2017

That shooting form is, well, interesting, and explains why he went 0-fer.