Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was mic’d up during last Saturday’s game against the Colts, and we now know that he was aware when he broke a bone in his leg as soon as it happened.

You can clearly hear Carr say “It’s broke,” in a moment that will make Raiders fans cringe.

Check out the full video and fast-forward to just after the 3:15 mark to hear it happen.

You can almost feel Carr’s pain and disappointment on that one.