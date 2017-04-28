The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and have advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, after a huge win on the road in Game 6.

The Raptors had a double-digit lead throughout most of the game, but the Bucks used a late surge to cut the lead to two points.

And with under a minute remaining and the game on the line, clinging to a three-point lead, the Raptors turned to their superstar and leader to get the job done and seal the deal. Sure enough, he did.

DeMar DeRozan used his quickness to put together a great drive to the hoop, and he finished it up with a bang (by dunking the ball home).

DeMar DeRozan with the monster dunk! pic.twitter.com/eJ1ZquAiTb — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 28, 2017

DeRozan finished the game with 32 points on a 12-of-24 shooting performance.