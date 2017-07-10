DeMar DeRozan is competitive on the court at all times, even when he’s not playing in an NBA game.

While some players use the time off during the summer to relax and plan vacations, others make sure to stay in shape and continue playing ball. They use other means of playing such as the Drew League to do just that. But for most, it’s about continuing to play the game they love and staying in shape.

But that’s not the case for DeRozan, apparently.

DeRozan played in a Drew League game on Sunday in Los Angeles, and teamed up with Nick Young in doing so. At one point in the exhibition game, he was upset about a non-call on a drive to the hoop, and believed he was fouled. DeRozan then, on the other end of the floor after a made basket, slammed the ball against the wall in frustration.

He was hit with a technical, but that didn’t stop him. DeRozan then launched the ball at the official, nearly hitting him in the head, and also yelled “You suck!” That obviously earned him a second tech.

Here’s another angle of the toss.

I'm seeing all kinds of articles about Demar Derozan chucking the ball at the ref's head. Here's my angle of it – missed my dome by a couple inches! #demarderozan A post shared by kalby (@aalkalby) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

DeRozan may have overreacted a bit on that exchange, but he’s clearly a competitor and wants to win, at any level.