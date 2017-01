DeMarcus Cousins is no stranger to technical fouls, and he picked up another one during Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

It happened when he was fighting for a rebound with Draymond Green, but was whistled for a foul. He wasn’t happy about the call, so he made his way over to the bench, and then proceeded to kick and punch a chair in frustration.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the chair, judging by the beatdown it received.

Kings' DeMarcus Cousins gets technical foul for kicking and punching a chair in frustration (w/ replay) pic.twitter.com/X9Wq7pqygy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 9, 2017

Cousins was hit with a technical foul for his actions.