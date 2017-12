The Pontiac Silverdome was supposed to be blown to bits on Sunday, but it wasn’t to be.

The famous stadium was previously home to the Lions and Pistons, but no longer serves a purpose, which is why a demolition crew attempted to blow it up on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the job wasn’t done to completion, as the stadium remains standing.

Silverdome implosion…took a time out. pic.twitter.com/gXEHB53fbg — Alicia Smith (@wxyzalicia) December 3, 2017

They’ll give it a go again at a late date. Better luck next time.