Watch Derek Carr destroy piñata, break world record at Pro Bowl
Posted by on January 26, 2018

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may not have had the successful 2017 campaign he had hoped it would be, but he did find a way to get his frustration out in a productive way.

Carr busted up a piñata — five of them, actually — at the Pro Bowl to break a world record. The Raiders quarterback became the fastest person to ever break five piñatas.

Packers defensive end Mike Daniels gave it a try as well, but forgot to spin around three times, so he did not follow the rules.

Maybe Carr’s elite piñata-smashing skills were what helped lure Jon Gruden back to coaching.