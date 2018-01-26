Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may not have had the successful 2017 campaign he had hoped it would be, but he did find a way to get his frustration out in a productive way.

Carr busted up a piñata — five of them, actually — at the Pro Bowl to break a world record. The Raiders quarterback became the fastest person to ever break five piñatas.

Packers defensive end Mike Daniels gave it a try as well, but forgot to spin around three times, so he did not follow the rules.

They wanted me to lose 😠😠😠 https://t.co/hR4dwaBlIW — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) January 26, 2018

Maybe Carr’s elite piñata-smashing skills were what helped lure Jon Gruden back to coaching.