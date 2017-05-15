Posted byon
Sunday marked a day that will forever be talked about by Yankees fans, as Derek Jeter — the former face of baseball — had his retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.
Some of Jeter’s former teammates, as well as some friends, were in attendance for the big event.
Jeter showed how great of a speaker he is, when he delivered an emotional, captivating speech for the Yankees faithful.
Fans chanted his name when he pulled back the curtain and unveiled the “No. 2.”
The plaque he got was amazing. Check out the attention to detail on it.
What a moment for The Captain.