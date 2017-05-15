Sunday marked a day that will forever be talked about by Yankees fans, as Derek Jeter — the former face of baseball — had his retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

Some of Jeter’s former teammates, as well as some friends, were in attendance for the big event.

Jeter showed how great of a speaker he is, when he delivered an emotional, captivating speech for the Yankees faithful.

Derek Jeter​ delivers his speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd. #JeterNight pic.twitter.com/cxY71AMCGb — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 14, 2017

Fans chanted his name when he pulled back the curtain and unveiled the “No. 2.”

Derek Jeter unveils the plaque with his No. 2, and fans chant his name pic.twitter.com/Lwdd4Gymlq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 14, 2017

The plaque he got was amazing. Check out the attention to detail on it.

What a moment for The Captain.