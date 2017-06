Diana Taurasi is a surefire Hall of Famer, and she achieved yet another huge milestone on Sunday, in a big way.

Taurasi passed Tina Thompson (7,488 points) on the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer list, and did so in fitting fashion.

Here she is doing what she’s always excelled in — driving to the hoop and finishing at the rim.

diana taurasi becomes the wnba all time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/rWe7DWnYIb — jack (@jackhaveitall) June 18, 2017

One of the all-time greats.