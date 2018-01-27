ESPN analyst Dick Vitale takes an unorthodox approach to his job, and is known for sharing his opinions in a very enthusiastic and positive manner.

He’s known to be front and center in unexpected and sometimes silly sequences of events, like what happened during Saturday’s Baylor-Florida game, which he attended. Vitale was seen dancing with Florida’s dance team — aka the Dazzlers — during a break in the action, and it’s something you’ll probably want to watch.

Props for Vitale to maintaining the high level of passion he’s always had for the game of basketball. As for his dance moves, they could use some work, but the effort was there.