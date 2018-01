DJ Khaled moves pretty well for a big guy, which we recently learned.

Khaled hit up Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Pre-Grammy’s brunch at the One World Observatory at the Top of One World Trade Center in New York City, which ended up being quite the scene. Drinks were poured, people got lit and the big buy showed off some sort of a Harlem shake-shuffle sort of dance.

It seems like Khaled is everywhere nowadays. Maybe he has a clone or two floating around somewhere — that would explain a lot.