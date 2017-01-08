Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin went out of his way to secure a touchdown pass, even though it wasn’t intended for him.

It happened late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Lions, with Seattle looking to put the game out of reach after putting together a long drive. Faced with a second-and-nine situation, just 13 yards from the end zone, Russell Wilson floated a pass that was intended for Jermaine Kearse.

The pass would’ve hit Kearse in stride for an easy touchdown, except Baldwin, who was also in the area, reached out and managed to haul it in himself.

It’s clear one of the receivers ran the wrong route, as they were both in the same area.

Kearse’s loss was Baldwin’s gain. But being that they’re on the same team, it all worked out in the end, as the Seahawks rolled to victory.