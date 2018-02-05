The Eagles had unfinished business heading into Super Bowl LII, but they emerged victorious in the big game, and are now world champions.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson appeared to believe that the team did what it sought out to do, judging by his postgame speech in the locker room.

“Are we done?” Pederson asked.

The Eagles players responded with an emphatic “Yes!”, which then led to Pederson finishing off his passionate speech in a big way. Not only that, the Eagles head coach also said this:

“We are gonna party tonight!” Pederson said.

Doug Pederson talks to his Super Bowl LII winning team pic.twitter.com/k4Yp5iIorL — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 5, 2018

The Eagles and their fans will likely party tonight, with the festivities continuing for a long time in the future.