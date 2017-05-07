Draymond Green made sure to let the crowd at Vivant Smart Home Arena on Friday night know that the Warriors now hold a 3-0 lead in their series against the Jazz.

Green walked toward Jazz fans in the stands after the 102-91 win was in the books, and he taunted them with hand motions to remind them that the Warriors now had a “three-to-zero” lead.

Draymond let the Utah crowd know what the series was. He'll need to adjust for Game 4. A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 6, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Green played more of a passive role in the win, scoring only nine points (five-of-eight shooting). He, as usual, though, was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, and aside from the 10 rebounds he pulled in, Green altered some shots and affected the game in ways that don’t always show up on the box score.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have still yet to lose a game in the postseason, and there’s a lot to brag about. So, Green took the opportunity to do just that.