Warriors big man Draymond Green knows a thing or two about getting in his opponents’ heads, and that’s exactly what he attempted to do to Paul Pierce during Thursday night’s game.

Green wasted no time, either, as he heckled Pierce in the first minute of the game, while teammate Blake Griffin was at the line preparing to shoot a free throw. The 39-year-old wasn’t even in the game, and was seated on the bench, but that didn’t stop Green from yelling across the court in his direction.

Here’s what he had to say (which can clearly be heard in the video below):

“You can’t get no farewell tour, they don’t love you like that. You thought you was Kobe?”

Pierce has had a great career, and helped the Celtics win a title in 2008. Green isn’t wrong about him not getting a farewell tour, though. To his credit, at least Pierce is humble enough to not be a distraction to his team during his final season.