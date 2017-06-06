Accuracy is one of the main traits that makes Drew Brees — the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage — so great.

His receivers have always been able to rack up yards after the catch because he throws them open, hitting them in stride.

That was on full display when he teamed up with the guys from Dude Perfect — Youtube stars — to produce a trick-shot video. Watch him hit some small targets and then bank a football into a basketball hoop from way up high in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees makes it look easy.