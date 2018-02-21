Duke fans should be excited about what they have in Zion Williamson, one of the top recruits in the country, who will be suiting up for the team next season.

Williamson, who currently attends Spartanburg Day School, has already committed to Duke, and he gave fans a taste of what he’ll offer next year in a recent game.

One particular player decided to attack the basket, with Williamson tasked with defending the rim, which he did to perfection. The opposing player went up for a layup attempt, and Williamson swatted the shot away in textbook fashion.

It’s going to be fun to watch him suit up for the Blue Devils next season.